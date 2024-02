O'Neale (trade pending) will be available for Saturday's game against Golden State.

The Suns acquired O'Neale at the trade deadline, and he figures to play a key role in the second unit. In Brooklyn, O'Neale produced averages of 7.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 0.7 steals, 0.6 blocks and 2.0 three-pointers in 24.5 minutes.