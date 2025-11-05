O'Neale contributed eight points (3-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists and one steal across 28 minutes during Tuesday's 118-107 loss to the Warriors.

O'Neale has done a fine job filling in for Dillon Brooks (groin) in the starting lineup, averaging 13.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 2.0 steals and 3.8 threes made across 34.4 minutes in five starts. Until Brooks returns, O'Neale will in all likelihood remain in the starting lineup.