O'Neale accumulated 19 points (6-10 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and two steals in 25 minutes during Sunday's 112-93 victory over Washington.

At 32 years old, in his ninth season, O'Neale is having his best year scoring the ball. He's averaging 10.5 points per game after never having averaged double-digit points in his career. He's converting nearly three triples per game and is a fixture in Phoenix's starting lineup. O'Neale can provide consistent three-point shooting and steals for fantasy managers.