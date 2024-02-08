The Nets are trading O'Neale to the Suns in exchange for three second-round picks in a three-team deal that will also send David Roddy to Phoenix on Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

With the addition of Thaddeus Young, Brooklyn's forward rotation had become too clogged, so O'Neale's departure makes sense. The veteran forward is averaging 7.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 24.5 minutes across 49 appearances in 2023-24. In Phoenix, O'Neale will likely provide much-needed spacing and perimeter defense off the bench to support the team's big three of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal.