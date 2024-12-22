O'Neale is part of the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Pistons, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.

O'Neale will step into Devin Booker's (groin) spot in the first unit. In seven starts this season, O'Neale has averaged 15.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists across 29.3 minutes.