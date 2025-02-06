O'Neale is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Thunder.

O'Neale will join Phoenix's starting lineup, with Kevin Durant (ankle) sitting out Wednesday and Ryan Dunn sliding to the second unit. Over 13 games as a starter for the Suns this season, O'Neale has averaged 12.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 3.3 threes in 29.5 minutes, granting him enhanced fantasy value.