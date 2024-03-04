O'Neale produced nine points (3-10 FG, 3-8 3Pt), three rebounds, four assists and two blocks over 33 minutes during Sunday's 118-110 loss to the Thunder.

O'Neale took over for Devin Booker (ankle) in the starting lineup and didn't do much with his opportunity. Eric Gordon ended up as the better fit for the backcourt, but O'Neale's defensive skills were helpful at the wing. Booker's status for Tuesday is unclear, but it's unlikely that O'Neale will be a worthy fantasy target.