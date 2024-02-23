O'Neale logged 10 points (4-12 FG, 2-8 3Pt), nine rebounds, two assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Thursday's 123-113 loss to the Mavericks.

It was the veteran forward's best performance in four games with the Suns since being acquired from the Nets at the trade deadline. O'Neale is seeing a significant role in the frontcourt, averaging 28.0 minutes across the last three contests after needing a game to get acclimated to his new team, and he's averaged 9.3 points, 6.7 boards, 3.3 assists, 2.3 steals and 2.3 threes.