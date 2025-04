O'Neale (illness) won't play in Tuesday's game versus the Bucks, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

O'Neale has been downgraded from questionable to out Tuesday due to an illness. In his absence, Ryan Dunn, Bol Bol and Cody Martin are candidates to receive increased playing time. O'Neale's next chance to suit up is Friday's matchup with Boston.