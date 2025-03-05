O'Neale had 12 points (4-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt), three rebounds and three assists across 29 minutes during Tuesday's 119-117 victory over the Clippers.

Bradley Beal left this game after minutes with left ankle soreness, and Bol Bol played just nine minutes in the starting lineup. Phoenix's rotation has been all over the place lately, but O'Neale would be worth a look if Beal ends up missing time. For the season, O'Neale is on pace to return 10th-round value in nine-category formats with 9.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.5 blocks.