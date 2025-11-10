O'Neale (illness) is probable for Monday's game against the Pelicans, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Despite being a late addition to the injury report, O'Neale is likely to suit up Monday. The veteran swingman has averaged 12.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals in 31.5 minutes per contest across 10 games this season, and more playing time has become available with Jalen Green (hamstring) back on the shelf.