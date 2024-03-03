O'Neale registered 20 points (7-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 27 minutes during Saturday's 118-109 loss to the Rockets.

O'Neale returned to a bench role following the addition of Bradley Beal to the starting lineup, but O'Neale found a way to contribute and finished with his third double-double of the season. Perhaps as a coincidence, two of those double-doubles happened when he played off the bench. O'Neale could be a candidate to return to the starting lineup if Devin Booker (ankle) is unable to face the Thunder on Sunday.