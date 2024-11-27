O'Neale will come off the bench in Tuesday's game against the Lakers, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

With Kevin Durant (calf) returning from a seven-game absence, O'Neale will slide to the bench. The 31-year-old forward has averaged 8.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.0 steals across 24.4 minutes per game in his last five outings (two starts). O'Neale will likely still see significant playing time as both Durant and Bradley Beal (calf) will operate under a minutes restriction.