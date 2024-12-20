O'Neale will come off the bench in Thursday's game against the Pacers.
The 31-year-old will retreat to the bench with Bradley Beal (knee) returning to game action. Across his last five outings (all starts), O'Neale has averaged 17.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists across 30.0 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Suns' Royce O'Neale: Leads team in another loss•
-
Suns' Royce O'Neale: Scores 19 points in spot start•
-
Suns' Royce O'Neale: Starting sans Durant•
-
Suns' Royce O'Neale: Gets more production after injury•
-
Suns' Royce O'Neale: Retreats to bench Tuesday vs. LAL•
-
Suns' Royce O'Neale: Solid in return to first unit•