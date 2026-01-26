O'Neale racked up eight points (2-10 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two steals over 31 minutes during Sunday's 111-102 loss to the Heat.

O'Neale chipped in across the board but was blanked from long range, the latter of which doesn't bode well for his chances of maintaining a consistent starting role with Jalen Green (hamstring) working his way back into the fold. The veteran forward has averaged 8.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.0 three-pointers in 28.9 minutes per contest in his last seven games.