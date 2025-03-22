O'Neale notched 15 points (5-8 FG, 5-8 3Pt), five rebounds and two assists across 21 minutes off the bench during Friday's 123-112 victory over the Cavaliers.

It was the veteran forward's best scoring effort so far in March. O'Neale has drained multiple three-pointers in 11 of the last 14 games while shooting 48.6 percent from long range, but he doesn't offer much else as a fantasy asset -- over that stretch he's averaging 8.5 points, 4.7 boards, 2.7 assists, 2.6 threes and 0,9 steals in 22.4 minutes a contest.