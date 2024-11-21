O'Neale is part of the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Knicks.
O'Neale will make his second start of the season, filling in alongside Tyus Jones, Devin Booker, Ryan Dunn and Jusuf Nurkic. In his only other start, O'Neale logged five points on 2-of-12 shooting with five rebounds and four assists across 22 minutes.
