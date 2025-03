O'Neale is not in starting lineup for Friday's game against the Kings.

O'Neale will cede his spot in the starting lineup to rookie first-rounder Ryan Dunn on Friday. The veteran swingman should still play significant minutes off the bench, and he's averaged 8.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.3 steals in 23.8 minutes over 12 games since the All-Star break.