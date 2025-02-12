O'Neale will come off the bench in Tuesday's game against the Grizzlies.

With Kevin Durant (ankle) back in the fold and the Suns giving Bol Bol a look in the starting lineup, O'Neale will slide to the second unit Tuesday and lose some streaming appeal. O'Neale has averaged 7.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks in 23.7 minutes through 32 games off Phoenix's bench this season. Bradley Beal (toe) remains sidelined, so O'Neale should still play significant minutes against Memphis.