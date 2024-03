O'Neale will start Sunday's game against the Thunder, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.

O'Neale will return to the starting lineup for the third time in the last four games, this time due to Devin Booker (ankle) being out of the lineup. In those two previous starts, O'Neale averaged 15.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.0 blocks in 37.0 minutes per game.