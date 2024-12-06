O'Neale will enter the starting lineup in Thursday's matchup against the Pelicans.
With Kevin Durant (ankle) sidelined, O'Neale will get his third start of the season. Over his last five outings (one start), the 31-year-old averaged 11.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.4 steals across 27.0 minutes per contest.
