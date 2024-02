O'Neale will start Sunday's game against the Lakers, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

With Bradley Beal (hamstring) and Eric Gordon (groin) out, O'Neale will make his first start with the Suns. He made six starts for the Nets earlier in the campaign, averaging 8.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals-plus-blocks in 30.5 minutes during those contests.