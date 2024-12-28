O'Neale had 14 points (5-10 FG, 4-9 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals over 30 minutes off the bench during Friday's 98-89 loss to the Mavericks.

It's the first time all season O'Neale has recorded multiple steals and blocks in the same game. The veteran forward has been bouncing between the first and second units, starting seven of 11 games in December, but his minutes and usage have remained consistent. On the month, he's averaging 13.0 points, 5.5 boards, 3.4 threes, 3.0 assists and 1.1 steals in 29.9 minutes a contest while shooting 49.5 percent from the floor and 47.4 percent from beyond the arc.