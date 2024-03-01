O'Neale finished with 11 points (3-10 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, seven assists, one block and three steals across 37 minutes during Thursday's 110-105 win over the Rockets.

O'Neale didn't have his best scoring performance, but he still salvaged his fantasy day with an outstanding stat line that featured multiple contributions in four of the major five categories. O'Neale is not going to carry the team on offense any time soon, but he will remain valuable as long as he can continue to impact the game at both ends with ease.