O'Neale contributed 14 points (5-8 FG, 4-7 3Pt), four rebounds, five assists and four steals over 33 minutes during Monday's 121-119 overtime loss to Portland.

O'Neale made an impact defensively in Monday's loss to the Trail Blazers, tying his season-high total for steals with four. The 31-year-old continues to play well for Phoenix, averaging a career-high 9.2 points to go along with 5.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.0 steals per game while being red-hot from deep shooting a career-high 40.2 percent from beyond the arc for the Suns.