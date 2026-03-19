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section: | slug: suns-royce-oneale-wont-play-thursday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
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Suns' Royce O'Neale: Won't play Thursday
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O'Neale (knee) is out for Thursday's game against the Spurs.
O'Neale will miss his first game of the season Thursday. Rasheer Fleeming is a candidate to start and could get an extended look after some positive moments in recent outings.
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