Anderson will start at power forward in Sunday's game against the Grizzlies, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.

With T.J. Warren (back) ruled out for Sunday's game, Anderson will be reinserted back into the starting lineup. Anderson was still playing a fairly prominent role in the rotation when he was came off the bench, so he should see around 20-to-25 minutes in Sunday's game.

More News
Our Latest Stories