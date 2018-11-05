Suns' Ryan Anderson: Back in starting lineup
Anderson will start at power forward in Sunday's game against the Grizzlies, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
With T.J. Warren (back) ruled out for Sunday's game, Anderson will be reinserted back into the starting lineup. Anderson was still playing a fairly prominent role in the rotation when he was came off the bench, so he should see around 20-to-25 minutes in Sunday's game.
More News
-
Suns' Ryan Anderson: Will come off bench Wednesday•
-
Suns' Ryan Anderson: Starting Saturday•
-
Suns' Ryan Anderson: Upgraded to probable•
-
Suns' Ryan Anderson: Questionable for Saturday•
-
Suns' Ryan Anderson: Continues lackluster start to season•
-
Suns' Ryan Anderson: Best outing of preseason in win•
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times