Suns' Ryan Anderson: Best outing of preseason in win
Anderson totaled 18 points (6-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and five rebounds across 22 minutes in the Suns' 117-109 preseason win over the Warriors on Monday.
Anderson turned in a vintage performance during the victory, posting a preseason-best scoring total while also putting up his highest number of shot attempts over the first four exhibitions. The veteran was traded to the Suns from the Rockets shortly before training camp in exchange for Marquese Chriss and Brandon Knight, and he'll look to return to the much more prominent offensive role he enjoyed for several seasons in New Orleans before averaging a modest 10.7 and 7.3 shot attempts, respectively, over the last two campaigns in Houston.
