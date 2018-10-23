Suns' Ryan Anderson: Continues lackluster start to season
Anderson supplied just three points (1-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 21 minutes in the Suns' 123-103 loss to the Warriors on Monday.
Anderson has been a considerable disappointment in the early going of his Suns tenure, shooting an unsightly 26.3 percent, including 16.7 percent from three-point range. The 11-year veteran has scored no more than eight points in any of the first three contests as a result, and he's taken a scant four shots in two of those games. The offensive void and imbalance created by the lack of production from veterans Anderson and Trevor Ariza will undoubtedly take its toll on the team over the long term, and it could certainly lead to a shakeup that would cost Anderson significant minutes at a minimum. For the time being, his fantasy outlook remains firmly bearish, and his poor play is relegating him to deep-league status at best for the moment.
