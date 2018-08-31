Anderson and De'Anthony Melton were traded from Houston to Phoenix in exchange for Marquese Chriss and Brandon Knight on Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Anderson recorded 9.3 points along with 5.0 rebounds on 26.2 minutes per game last season with the Rockets. His playing time dropped off during the playoffs, so perhaps a change of scenery could turn his play around during the 2018-2019 season.