Suns' Ryan Anderson: Dealt to Suns
Anderson and De'Anthony Melton were traded from Houston to Phoenix in exchange for Marquese Chriss and Brandon Knight on Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Anderson recorded 9.3 points along with 5.0 rebounds on 26.2 minutes per game last season with the Rockets. His playing time dropped off during the playoffs, so perhaps a change of scenery could turn his play around during the 2018-2019 season.
More News
-
Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Fixed to the bench in Sunday's victory•
-
Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Hits four triples in loss•
-
Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Will play in Game 3•
-
Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Deemed probable for Game 3•
-
Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Practicing Tuesday, suiting up Wednesday•
-
Offseason injury analysis
As you get ready for your Fantasy hoops draft, you need to know how the injured stars are looking....
-
NBA depth chart Fantasy analysis
Rosters are being finalized ahead of training camps, and Alex Barutha analyzes some of the...
-
Kawhi, DeRozan trade reaction
Chris Towers breaks down what the Kawhi Leonard trade means for Fantasy purposes.
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...