Anderson was held scoreless (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and recorded two rebounds and two assists across 22 minutes Tuesday in the Suns' 104-82 loss to the Nets.

Though T.J. Warren (back) returned from a one-game absence, coach Igor Kokoskov deployed him off the bench, likely as a means to manage his minutes coming off injury. That paved the way for Anderson to make a second straight start at power forward, but the veteran did next to nothing while playing about half of the contest. That's essentially been par for the course for Anderson throughout the season, as he's reached double figures in the scoring column just once in 10 games and is shooting 33.3 percent from the floor and 24.1 percent from three-point range. Expect Anderson to head back to the second unit once the Suns are fully comfortable with Warren's health, which could come as soon as the team's next game Thursday against the Celtics.