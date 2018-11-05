Suns' Ryan Anderson: Ordinary performance Sunday
Anderson tallied five points (2-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt) and five rebounds in 27 minutes during Sunday's 102-100 victory over Memphis.
Anderson was back in the starting lineup with T.J. Warren (back) sitting out, but was unable to take advantage of the situation. I think we just need to accept that Anderson is no longer a good fantasy player given his skillset is now the norm as opposed to unique. He has no value except possibly in the deepest of formats.
