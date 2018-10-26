Anderson is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies due to a right hip flexor strain, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.

Anderson is yet to miss any time this season, so it's unclear exactly when the stretch four picked up the injury. Anderson's status should become more clear following the Suns' shootaround Saturday morning, but if he is unable to play, Phoenix may go with a smaller starting lineup using T.J. Warren or Josh Jackson, or the team may have to thrust Dragan Bender into the rotation.