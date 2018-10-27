Suns' Ryan Anderson: Starting Saturday
Anderson (hip) will play and start Saturday's game against the Grizzlies, Clay Bailey of the Daily Memphian reports.
Anderson had been feeling some pain from a strained right hip, but was able to get shots up and shootaround and will ultimately play Saturday. He's averaging 5.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists across 21.5 minutes.
