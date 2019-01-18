Anderson (coach's decision) didn't see the floor Thursday in the Suns' 111-109 loss to the Raptors.

It's hardly shocking that Anderson was excluded from the rotation in a close contest, as that's been standard since early November. Anderson has seen action in only four of the Suns' past 35 games and will need a trade to recoup any kind of fantasy value. With a season and a half still remaining on Anderson's four-year, $80 million contract, he probably won't have a robust market as the Feb. 7 trade deadline approaches.