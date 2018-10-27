Suns' Ryan Anderson: Upgraded to probable
Anderson (hip) has been upgraded to probable for Saturday's game against Memphis.
Anderson was able to get shots up at shootaround Saturday morning, which, of course, is an encouraging sign. Still, the Suns won't make a final call on his status until he can be reevaluated closer to the 8:00 PM ET tip.
