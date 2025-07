Dunn (rest) is available for Monday's Summer League game against the Kings, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.

Dunn will return to game action after sitting out Sunday's loss to the Hawks. The 22-year-old last appeared in Friday's win over Washington, posting 17 points (7-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals across 29 minutes.