Dunn amassed two points (1-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt), eight rebounds and four assists across 24 minutes during Monday's 108-105 win over the Timberwolves.

Dunn hasn't been much of a scoring factor since returning from a wrist injury that sidelined him for five games, averaging 4.0 points on shooting just 31.3 percent from the field in his last three appearances. However, he has been a force defensively, averaging 6.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals in that span, and he will likely remain with the second unit in the forseeable future despite starting 11 games this season.