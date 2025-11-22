Dunn registered four points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist, two steals, one block and one turnover in 24 minutes during Friday's 114-113 win over Minnesota.

Dunn took a nasty spill in this one, attempting to dunk on Rudy Gobert, and he was in some obvious discomfort after falling on his behind. While he wasn't forced to leave the game, it wouldn't be shocking to see him pop up on the injury report ahead of Sunday's contest with the Spurs, particularly with that game being the first of a back-to-back set. Isaiah Livers would likely see a bump in minutes if Dunn needs to miss a game.