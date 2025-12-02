Dunn (wrist) registered six points (3-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt), eight rebounds, two steals and one assist across 21 minutes in Monday's 125-108 win over the Lakers.

The defensive-minded forward made his return Monday after missing the Suns' previous five games with a right wrist sprain. He didn't appear to be operating with any restrictions, given that he nearly reached his season-long average in minutes (23.8 per game). Dunn could be in line for a slight uptick in playing time in Phoenix's next game Friday in Houston if both Devin Booker (groin) and Grayson Allen (illness) aren't available.