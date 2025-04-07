Dunn racked up four points (2-7 FG, 0-4 3Pt), eight rebounds, two assists and one steal over 34 minutes during Sunday's 112-98 loss to the Knicks.

Dunn didn't have his best shooting performance Sunday, but at least he was active on the boards. Despite a successful rookie year, the former Virginia standout is trending in the wrong direction to end the campaign. He's posted single-digit points in his last six starts, averaging 5.2 points and 3.7 boards per game while shooting 30.8 percent from the floor in that span.