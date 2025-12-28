site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: suns-ryan-dunn-iffy-for-monday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Suns' Ryan Dunn: Iffy for Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Dunn (knee) is questionable for Monday's game against the Wizards.
Dunn could miss a second straight game due to right knee soreness. If he is unable to play, Jordan Goodwin and Rasheer Fleming could see increased roles.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories