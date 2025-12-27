Dunn exited to the locker room after sustaining an apparent right knee injury in the second quarter of Friday's game against the Pelicans, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Dunn grabbed at his right knee and limped to the locker room with 9:52 remaining in the second quarter. If the second-year forward is unable to return, Rasheer Fleming and Jordan Goodwin are candidates for increased playing time for the remainder of the game.