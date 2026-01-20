Dunn recorded three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt), one rebound and one assist over 17 minutes during Monday's 126-117 win over Brooklyn.

Dunn continues to play a secondary role off the bench, having logged fewer than 20 minutes in six straight games. Even when he has been afforded starter-level minutes, Dunn has been unable to produce at a standard league level. In his current role, he holds very little value outside of deeper formats.