Dunn recorded 13 points (5-12 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and two steals over 31 minutes during Phoenix's 118-96 win over Utah on Friday.

Dunn cracked double-digit points for the first time this season Friday, and he led the Suns with a season-high 11 boards. It was his first double-double of the season after recording three during the 2024-25 campaign. Dunn doesn't provide much of a scoring punch but would continue to see additional opportunities on offense for as long as Jalen Green (hamstring) and Dillon Brooks (groin) are both sidelined.