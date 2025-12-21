Dunn supplied seven points (2-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal over 20 minutes during Saturday's 119-116 loss to Golden State.

Dunn continues to provide very little outside of defensive stats, scoring single digits for the ninth straight game. During that time, he has averaged just 4.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 19.7 minutes per game. At this stage, he should be viewed as nothing more than a defensive streaming option.