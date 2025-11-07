Dunn will come off the bench for Thursday's game against the Clippers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Dunn had started all eight of Phoenix's games this year heading into Thursday's matchup, but he'll be deployed off the bench following the return of Jalen Green from a hamstring injury. Dunn should still be heavily involved in the rotation and has averaged 13.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 2.0 steals in his last three appearances.