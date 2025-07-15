Dunn generated 18 points (6-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal across 22 minutes in Monday's 94-76 Summer League loss to the Kings.

Dunn was extremely efficient during his limited run, finishing as the only Suns player to score in double figures. The 2024 first-round pick has appeared in two Summer League outings so far, averaging 17.5 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 65.0 percent from the field in 25.5 minutes per game.