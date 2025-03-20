Dunn ended Wednesday's 127-121 win over the Bulls with 16 points (7-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, one block and one steal in 29 minutes.

Injuries to Bradley Beal (hamstring) and Grayson Allen (foot) have been offset nicely by Dunn, who made his fourth consecutive start. Over the four appearances, Dunn averaged 15.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.0 assists. The 2024 first-round pick has managed to eke out 32 starts with the team, but he's yet to score more than 18 points this season. The rookie out of Virginia will take a back seat when Beal and Allen return, but he should be a valuable development player heading into next season.