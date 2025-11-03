Dunn racked up 17 points (6-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal over 27 minutes during Sunday's 130-118 victory over the Spurs.

The second-year forward produced a new season high in points as he scored in double digits for the second straight game. Dunn, the 28th overall pick in the 2024 Draft, could be ready to build on a strong close to his rookie season. Through seven contests to begin 2025-26, he's averaging 10.0 points, 6.4 boards, 1.7 assists, 1.1 threes, 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks in just 24.0 minutes while shooting 52.7 percent from the floor.